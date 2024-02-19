trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722992
BREAKING: Farmer Leaders Reject Government's Proposal On MSP, To Continue Protests

The fourth round of talks also proved futile as farmer leaders rejected the government's proposal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 09:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Farmers' leaders on Monday rejected the government's proposal on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and stated that they will continue to protest until the demand for a law on MSP is met. Addressing the media, the farmers' leaders unequivocally stated their rejection of the government's proposals.

They argued that these propositions offer no benefits to the farmers and instead perpetuate a system where those in power exploit the country's resources. It's clear that this proposal does not serve the interests of the farming community, which is why we are rejecting it. The government's intentions appear dubious and self-serving.

