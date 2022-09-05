NewsIndia
LUCKNOW FIRE

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow, residents trapped inside, rescue efforts underway - WATCH

UP News: According to local sources, a fire broke out in a luxury hotel near the Gomti river on Monday morning. The fire brigade was notified almost immediately. They started trying to douse the fire, but news agency ANI reported that several people were trapped inside. The rescuers are trying to get them out by breaking the window.

 

Sep 05, 2022
  • The scene of fire in the hotel has been captured in a video released by news agency ANI.
  • It shows black smoke coming out from all sides of the hotel.
  • Several fire engines reached the spot.

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow, residents trapped inside, rescue efforts underway - WATCH

The scene of fire in the hotel has been captured in a video released by news agency ANI. It shows black smoke coming out from all sides of the hotel. Several fire engines reached the spot. The fire broke out on four floors of the well-furnished five-Storey hotel. Firefighters were also seen pulling unconscious residents out of hotel windows.

This Lucknow hotel is in the heart of the city. Sikandar Bagh, Chattar manzil palace and Nawab Wazed Ali Shah Zoological Garden are very close from here.

