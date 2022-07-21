NewsIndia
DELHI FIRE

BREAKING: School bus catches fire in Delhi's Rohini, 2 tenders at spot

Fire broke out in a bus Rohini Sector 7, and two fire tenders are at the spot, ANI reported. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Fire broke out in a bus Rohini Sector 7, and two fire tenders are at the spot, ANI reported. Further details are awaited. According to media reports, quoting a fire department official, it was a school bus that caught fire in the national capital on Thursday afternoon.

As per the official, they received a call about the fire incident around 2.15 pm on a bus in the Rohini area of Delhi after which as many as two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A WagonR car, which was parked just next to the ill-fated bus, also caught fire.

More details are awaited.

