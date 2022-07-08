NewsIndia
BREAKING: First MONKEY POX case reported in Kolkata? Student admitted with 'RASH', other symptoms

Monkeypox virus: The sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing as it was suspected to be a monkey pox. The test report has not come yet. The patient is kept in isolation. 

  • The people in his house will also be alerted by the health department of West Bengal.
  • This is the first time in the state that a sample of someone suspected of monkey pox has been sent for testing.
  • Samples of fluid taken from the rashes look like pox have also been sent.

Doctors suspect that a student admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata may have had monkey pox. He returned from a European country a few days ago. The young man from West Midnapore was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with 'rash' on his body and other symptoms. The sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing as it was suspected to be a monkey pox. The test report has not come yet. The patient is kept in isolation. The people in his house will also be alerted by the health department of West Bengal.

According to sources, a sample of one person has been sent for testing. Because the student has returned from abroad. Therefore no risk has been taken by the health department. This is the first time in the state that a sample of someone suspected of monkey pox has been sent for testing. A blood sample of that student has been sent. Samples of fluid taken from the rashes look like pox have also been sent.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

