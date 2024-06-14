Advertisement
CHANDRAYAAN 1 DIRECTOR

BREAKING: Former Chandrayaan-1 Mission Director Srinivas Hegde Passes Away at 71

According to reports, Hegde was receiving treatment for a kidney-related illness in Bengaluru. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 08:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru: Srinivas Hegde, 71, a former Indian scientist who served as the mission director of Chandrayaan-1, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, according to reports. Chandrayaan-1 is the India's first lunar expedition that found water molecules on the moon. He is survived by his wife and two sons. 

Hegde worked for ISRO from 1978 to 2014. He had participated in tens of space missions as a member of the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), formerly known as the Isro Satellite Centre (Isac). According to reports, Hegde was receiving treatment for a kidney-related illness. 

 

