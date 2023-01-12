Former Union minister Sharad Yadav passes away at 75, daughter confirms news

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passed away tonight at the age of 75. The former Janata Dal (United) president breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram. The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav through a Facebook post. Jayaprakash Narayan had appointed Sharad Yadav to contest the 1974 Jabalpur by-election, which the latter won at the age of 27. In 2017, Sharad lost his claim over JD(U) with the Election Commission recognising the faction led by Nitish Kumar. Later, he was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha after Kumar petitioned against him for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav`s outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the "first step towards a united opposition". He was a former union minister in various governments. Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away, confirms his daughter through a Facebook post. pic.twitter.com/p56lUeqz7B — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Who was Sharad Yadav?

Born on July 1, 1947, a month before the year of independence, Sharad Yadav made his identity grow from Bihar to national politics. Born in a farmer's family in Bandai village of Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, Yadav was one of those leaders who entered politics from student union. Sharad Yadav first hoisted his political flag first in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Uttar Pradesh and then Bihar. Yadav had also been the national president of JDU, and has been counted as the socialist leaders of the country. He left the party after a dispute with Bihar's current CM Nitish Kumar. He had been MP many times from Madhepura seat of Bihar. Many politicians have mourned the death of Sharad Yadav.