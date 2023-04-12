topStoriesenglish2593973
NewsIndia
PUNJAB

Four Dead In Firing At Army Camp in Punjab's Bathinda; Search Operations Underway

The firing in army camp at Punjab's Bathinda took place at 4.35 am today. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Four Dead In Firing At Army Camp in Punjab's Bathinda; Search Operations Underway

At least four deaths have been reported in a firing at an army camp in Punjab's Bathinda. The firing inside the Bathinda Military Station took place early in the morning today. According to reports, the combing operation is underway and the area has been cordoned off. Army's South Western Command said in a statement that the firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 4.35 hours. "Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations, are in progress. Four Fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," reads the statement.

"Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said. The details of the incident are not immediately known. According to reports, the police has reached the army camp but they are yet to get entry into the premises. As per reports, the firing took place inside the officers' mess and all four dead were from the 80 Medium regiment. 

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI that it is not a terrorist attack. He said that the attack is not from outside but a fratricidal incident.

More details are awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?