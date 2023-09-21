BREAKING: Funding Of Khalistani Extremists From Pakistan A Serious Issue: MEA Amid Row With Canada

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the unabated funding of Canada-based Khalistani extremists from Pakistan is a much serious issue amid an ongoing row over Khalistani sympathiser Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. Addressing a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the allegations made by Canada against India are "politically driven" with a "degree of prejudice."

"Among other issues, the ongoing funding of Khalistani extremists based in Canada from the Pakistani soil is a much serious issue." The MEA official said while replying to reporters. "We've informed the Govt of Canada that there should be parity in strength in our mutual diplomatic presence," he added.

Bagchi further informed that a larger number of Canadian officials are posted in New Delhi than the Indian officials serving in Canada, "Their number is very much higher than ours in Canada... I assume there will be a reduction from the Canadian side," Bagchi said.

Replying to a question on the suspension of visa services in Canada, the MEA Spokesperson said, "You are aware of the security threats being faced by our High Commission and Consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our High Commission and Consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications. We will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis..."

Responding to the allegations made by Canada regarding the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the MEA official said, "Canada has shared no specific intelligence on the case yet." "We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far we have received no specific information from Canada. From our side, specific evidence about criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil has been shared with Canada but not acted upon," Bagchi told reporters.

On Canada's allegations of Indian involvement in Nijar's killing, the MEA spokesperson said, "Yes, I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action against them. To us, it seems that these allegations by the government of Canada are primarily politically driven"

The reaction from the MEA came shortly after India on Thursday suspended the issue of visas to citizens of Canada "till further notice". A notice by BLS International - a private agency hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadian nationals - said "Due to operational reasons... Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice".

This comes as India and Canada are locked in an international row over Ottawa's claim it has "credible allegations" linking agents of New Delhi to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan Sikh terrorist. The Indian government has firmly rejected the allegation as "absurd" and "motivated".

It is not yet clear if the suspension of visas is linked to that row. India-Canada ties were already tense after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conversation with Canada's Justin Trudeau at the G20 Summit in Delhi this month. The PM expressed India's "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities" in that country.

On Monday, months after Nijjar was killed, Trudeau said his country's security agencies had information indicating "agents of the Indian government" had assassinated the Canadian citizen.

On Wednesday, Indian nationals, students in Canada and those planning on travelling to the country were advised to exercise caution. Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada were advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen growing anti-India activities, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Indian students in Canada have been particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.