BREAKING: Gangster-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Gets Life Imprisonment In Fake Arms License Case

NEW DELHI: An MP/MLA court in Varanasi on Wednesday awarded a life sentence to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a case for obtaining an arms licence by use of forged documents in 1990. The jailed mafia don was convicted in the case under Section 428 (mischief), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of the Arms Act. During the hearing, Ansari participated in court proceedings via video conferencing from Banda jail, where he is currently incarcerated.

MP/MLA Court Varanasi sentences gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment in 36-year-old fake arms license case under sections 466/120B.



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/6nflaBUwt4 March 13, 2024

It is alleged that in June 1987, Ansari submitted an application to the then District Magistrate of Ghazipur for a double-barrel gun license. Subsequently, the arms license was acquired using forged signatures of both the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.

In December 1990, CB-CID exposed this fraudulent activity and a complaint was filed with the police. Based on this complaint, a case was registered at a police station in Ghazipur against five individuals including Mukhtar Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari, who is accused in several cases including murder, has so far been convicted in seven cases.