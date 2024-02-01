trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716752
BREAKING: Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Invites Champat Soren To Form Government In Jharkhand

 Earlier today, Champai Soren staked claim to form the government on Wednesday, after meeting the Governor twice in the last two days.

Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 11:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Jharkhand Governor Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan has invited Champai Soren to take oath as the next Jharkhand Chief Minister on Friday. Earlier today, Champai Soren staked claim to form the government on Wednesday, after meeting the Governor twice in the last two days. He submitted a letter of support from 43 legislators, which is more than the majority mark of 41 in the 79-member assembly. The letter of support included 19 legislators from JMM, 15 from Congress, 5 from RJD, 2 from AJSU, 1 from NCP and 1 independent.

