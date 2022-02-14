हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chinese apps

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security, say sources

It may be recalled that the Centre has banned around 224 Chinese apps starting with about 59 apps in the first round, including popular applications like TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, ES File Explorer, and Mi Community, since June 2020.

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security, say sources
Pic for representational use only

NEW DELHI: The Government of India is likely to issue a fresh order imposing a ban on 54 Chinese apps, which pose a big threat to the country’s security, highly placed sources said on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, which cited sources, the government believes that these 54 Chinese apps pose a ''threat to the privacy and security of Indians.''

 

 

Most of these apps belong to major Chinese technology firms such as Tencent, Alibaba and gaming firm NetEase. All of these Chinese technology firms have either “rebranded or rechristened” those apps that were banned by the Centre in 2020.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeITY), which had earlier banned the Chinese apps in 2000, has directed the Google Playstore to block these applications, the sources said. 

The MeITY, through the powers vested in it by Section 69a of the Information Technology Act, 2000, has taken necessary steps in this regard, they added.

It may be recalled that the Centre has banned around 224 Chinese apps starting with about 59 apps in the first round, including popular applications like TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, ES File Explorer, and Mi Community, since June 2020.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chinese appsBan on Chinese appsIndiaMEITYIT ActtiktokShareItWeChatHelolikeeUC News
Next
Story

Hijab row: Karnataka schools to reopen today; Section 144 imposed in Udupi

Must Watch

PT2M35S

CM Pramod Sawant says, BJP worked in Goa for 10 years