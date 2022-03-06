Grenade attack in Srinagar; 1 dead, 24 including police personnel injured

Srinagar: A 75-year-old civilian died while 24 persons including one police personnel suffered injuries in a terrorist attack in the Amira Kadal area of Srinagar district. Around 4.10 pm suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade in one of the busy squares of Srinagar at Amira Kadal Chowk. The grenade exploded in the main Chowk injuring at least 25 persons including one police personnel.

Among the injured four were critical. All were rushed to Srinagar state hospital by police and locals present at the spot in private cars and auto-rickshaws till the ambulance and police vehicles reached the spot. Later, a 75-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The spot where the attack happened is considered as the most sensitive area of Srinagar and till now terrorists have attacked security forces with grenades more than a dozen times at the same site.

The area is always heavily deployed with the security forces considering the sensitivity of the area. Sophisticated CCTV fitted bulletproof vehicle also remain morning to evening to guard the security personnel on duty and security bunker and hanuman temple. However, the huge rush of civilians in the area makes it an easy escape for the terrorists to flee after the attack.

DIG central Kashmir too acknowledged that it's now a new trend of terrorists to attack the busy places, however refused to accept that there were any security lapses he said we will improve the network and with help of electronic gadgets and eyewitnesses soon we will nab the attackers.

Sujit Kumar DIG Jammu Kashmir police said, "Unfortunately civilians have been targeted. As per the reports, most of the injured are civilians and an old man has also scummed to injuries suffered in the attack."

"We are looking into CCTV footage and on the statements of eyewitnesses we trying to trace the attackers. We can’t say it’s security lapse as our own men are also injured, we will try to improve," he said.

Soon after the attack extra reinforcements were rushed to the spot with snipers and corden and search was launched to nab the attackers. Mobile check points were put in place at all entry and exit points of the spot. Top officials of Jammu Kashmir police and CRPF also inspected the spot.

An Eyewitnesses said that "the attackers were on a two-wheeler and they threw grenade towards security peoples who were standing in crowd, and as it exploded, I was not able to see anything, I rushed away to save my life"

Meanwhile, political leaders including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Sajad Gani Lone condemned the attack in the civilian areas.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted "I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms. May the deceased find place in Jannat & may the injured make a complete and speedy recovery." (sic)

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote "Condemn this dastardly attack. People of J&K have been paying with their lives & sadly neither India nor Pakistan is doing anything to end the conflict & stop this bloodshed. My prayers are with the bereaved families & loved ones."

While People Party president Sajad Gani Lone in a statement said " We unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly attack in which one civilian died while many are injured. Violence in all its forms and manifestations brings countless miseries to people and only adds to our collective suffering. The perpetrators of this attack must be held accountable and brought to justice."

