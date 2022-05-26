Varanasi: The Varanasi district court, hearing the civil suit on the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex issue, was supposed to hear today an application by the Muslim side seeking rejection of the civil suit's claims on Gyanvapi Mosque. But advocate Vishnu Jain, Hindu side's lawyer in the Gyanvapi mosque survey matter, said, "The Muslim side started their arguments but they could not be completed today. So, the arguments would continue at 2 pm on Monday (May 30)."