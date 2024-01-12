BREAKING: Himachal Police Crack Down On Fake Drug Racket In Una After Zee News’ Operation D

New Delhi: The Himachal police and health department have taken swift action after a sensational sting operation by Zee News that exposed the dark reality of counterfeit drugs. The Una police have raided properties that were involved in manufacturing fake medicines. In a sensational Sting Operation, Zee News, led by its journalists Abhishek Kumar and Shivank Mishra, exposes the dark reality of counterfeit drugs.

This exclusive investigation, codenamed Operation D, reveals the manufacturing, supply chain, and modus operandi of the flourishing underworld of fake medicines in India. The investigation shifts its focus to Unnao, a city in Himachal Pradesh notorious as the centre of counterfeit drug production. Zee News journalists infiltrate the world of Balram Singh Chauhan, a key figure in the counterfeit drug trade. The investigation uncovers the demand for fake medications for common ailments like cold, fever, blood pressure, and diabetes.

Chauhan, the dealer of fake medicines, openly admits his willingness to supply counterfeit drugs imitating famous brands. Detailed discussions reveal delivery schedules and the profit margins in this profitable business. Shockingly, Chauhan claims that making copies of vital medicines for serious illnesses is completely possible, confessing that every fourth medicine sold in India is a fake, known as “D” in the pharmaceutical underworld.

The investigation goes beyond Chauhan’s statements, shedding light on the huge network of counterfeit drug operations across the country. The complex web involves plots, secret deliveries, and even the hiring of scientists to ensure that counterfeit drugs evade detection. Despite alarming revelations, Zee News contacts regulatory bodies, including the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) and the State Drug Controller. However, responses are elusive, raising questions about the effectiveness of the existing regulatory framework. Sun Pharma, one of India’s multinational pharmaceutical giants, responds to allegations of counterfeit drug production under its name.

While not addressing the specific claims in Himachal Pradesh, Sun Pharma stresses its commitment to stopping counterfeit drugs and highlights its enforcement team’s efforts. Zee News, through Operation D, aims to raise awareness about the serious threat posed by counterfeit drugs to public health. The investigation calls for immediate and strict actions from regulatory authorities and pharmaceutical companies to eliminate the fake drug menace from the roots. It is a plea for a safer and healthier India.