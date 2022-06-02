BREAKING: Huge explosion in Gujarat's chemical company-WATCH

Gujarat explosion: A huge explosion, which is believed to be caused by a fire, took place in Varodara’s Deepak Nitrite Company. Video released by news agency ANI shows a huge explosion in Gujarat’s factory after a bang sounds as thick smoke comes out of the building. The cause of the explosion is yet known, but fire is believed to have occurred before the blast.

#WATCH | Huge explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Gujrat. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xNd55HJv9P — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

More details awaited