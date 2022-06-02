हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat explosion

BREAKING: Huge explosion in Gujarat's chemical company-WATCH

A huge explosion, which is believed to be caused by a fire, took place in Varodara’s Deepak Nitrite Company, reported ANI.

Representational image

Gujarat explosion: A huge explosion, which is believed to be caused by a fire, took place in Varodara’s Deepak Nitrite Company. Video released by news agency ANI shows a huge explosion in Gujarat’s factory after a bang sounds as thick smoke comes out of the building. The cause of the explosion is yet known, but fire is believed to have occurred before the blast.

More details awaited

