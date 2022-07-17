NewsIndia
‘India creates history again’: PM Modi hails India for crossing 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

“It's a matter of pride for us that India has crossed 2 Billion doses of #COVID19 vaccine administered so far. I congratulate the healthcare workers and the citizens on this achievement,” said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

‘India creates history again’: PM Modi hails India for crossing 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday (July 17, 2022) announced that India has reached the two-billion Covid-19 vaccine dose mark. India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 200 crore today, 18 months after vaccinations began in the country on 16 January 2021.

The Union Health Minister on his Twitter handle shared a video of the country’s Co-win website counting down to two-billion vaccine doses and captioned it, “17th July 2022, a day to remember forever. #200CroreVaccinations.”

“It's a matter of pride for us that India has crossed 2 Billion doses of #COVID19 vaccine administered so far. I congratulate the healthcare workers and the citizens on this achievement,” said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. It may be noted that Mandaviya said the country had started the countdown to the two billion mark on Saturday.

‘India creates history again’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes on the occasion and said, “India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Indian government launched a 75-day campaign for free booster shots at government centres in a bid to encourage people. The campaign also marks 75 years of India's independence, which the country completes next month.

WHO official hails India’s commitment to fight Covid-19

Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh also extended wishes to the country on achieving the milestone. “Congratulations India for administering over 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. This is yet another evidence of the country’s commitment and efforts to minimise the impact of the ongoing pandemic,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

