BREAKING: INDIA Alliance's 1st Big Step Towards Unity - Seat Sharing For Bihar Done. Read Details

The I.N.D.I.A opposition alliance has finalised seat sharing for Bihar for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The I.N.D.I.A opposition alliance has finalised seat sharing for Bihar for the upcoming 2024 General Elections, sources said to Zee News. Ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will be fighting the polls on sixteen constituencies each, while the Congress will be in fray from five seats. Left parties will be contesting from three seats of the state.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc, which comprises of the Congress, the RJD, the JD(U), the SP, the BSP, the TMC, the DMK, the NCP, the CPI, the CPI(M) and other regional parties, is aiming to challenge the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming general elections. The bloc last met on December 19, 2023, and decided to finalise seat-sharing as soon as possible.

However, the bloc has not yet declared its prime ministerial candidate, with some leaders suggesting the name of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, while others saying that the issue will be decided democratically after the polls.

