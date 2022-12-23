topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COVID-19

BREAKING: India approves Nasal vaccine for Covid-19 amid coronavirus fear

The nasal vaccine for coronavirus will be first available in the private hospitals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: India approves Nasal vaccine for Covid-19 amid coronavirus fear

New Delhi:  The government of India on Friday (December 22) approved the use of Nasal vaccine of Covid-19. which will be used as a heterologous booster.

According to ANI report, the nasal vaccine for coronavirus will be included in the Covd-19 vaccination program from today onwards and it will be forst available in the private hospital.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith