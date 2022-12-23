BREAKING: India approves Nasal vaccine for Covid-19 amid coronavirus fear
The nasal vaccine for coronavirus will be first available in the private hospitals.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The government of India on Friday (December 22) approved the use of Nasal vaccine of Covid-19. which will be used as a heterologous booster.
According to ANI report, the nasal vaccine for coronavirus will be included in the Covd-19 vaccination program from today onwards and it will be forst available in the private hospital.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion