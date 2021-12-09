हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

BREAKING: India extends ban on scheduled international flights till Jan 31

New Delhi: India will keep scheduled international passenger flights suspended till January 31 amid Omicron variant threat, announced Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In a circular, DGCA stated, "In partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 311t January, 2022."

