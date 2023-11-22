BREAKING: India Resumes E-Visa Services For Canadians After Nearly 2 Months, Say Sources

New Delhi: In a significant development, India has decided to resume electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, ending a nearly two-month hiatus, according to sources familiar with the matter. The decision comes after visa services were temporarily halted on September 21, following a diplomatic dispute triggered by Canada's allegations of the Indian government's involvement in the June killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.

India resumes e-visa services to Canadian nationals: Sources pic.twitter.com/CyMY0AIaMC — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Full Resumption of Visa Services, Including Tourist Visas

With this latest move, all visa services, including tourist visas, have been reinstated, claimed sources. Notably, services for certain categories, such as business and medical visas, had already resumed last month, marking a gradual normalization of diplomatic relations.

Diplomatic Tensions, Suspension of Visas

Diplomatic tensions escalated in September, leading to India's suspension of visa issuance for Canadian citizens until further notice. The dispute included the expulsion of a senior diplomat from each country and India imposing "parity" in the number of senior officials in their respective missions.

As a part of the escalating tensions, both nations exchanged travel advisories. India urged its citizens in Canada to exercise "utmost caution" due to concerns about "politically-condoned" hate crimes.

India Seeks Evidence

Despite the serious allegations, the Indian government has consistently and firmly denied any involvement in Nijjar's death, dismissing the claims as "absurd" and "motivated." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at an event in the United Kingdom, reiterated the demand for evidence from Canada, stating that India is open to considering any proof supporting the allegations.

Impact on Bilateral Ties, Trade Talks

The strained relations between India and Canada have not only impacted diplomatic ties but also led to a pause in discussions on a long-pending trade deal. Talks on this front, on hold since September, might continue to be on hold, as Canada remains focused on the Nijjar case, according to statements from Canada's Trade Minister, Mary Ng.

Row Over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was fatally shot outside a gurudwara in Vancouver, Canada, in June. The Indian government had officially designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. The resumption of e-visa services represents a positive step towards normalizing relations, although the broader impact on diplomatic ties and trade negotiations remains to be seen.