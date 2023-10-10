trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673418
BREAKING: 'India Stands Firmly With Israel', PM Modi Tells Benjamin Netanyahu

PM Narendra Modi expressed his support to Israel after receiving a call from his Israeli counterpart who informed him about the current situation in the Jewish country following the deadly attacks by the terrorist group Hamas.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Amid Israel's decisive war against the Hamas militants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed that India stands firmly with Tel Aviv and assured all possible support to the West Asia nation. PM Narendra Modi expressed his support to Israel after receiving a call from his Israeli counterpart who informed him about the current situation in the Jewish country following the deadly attacks by the terrorist group Hamas.


“I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, the prime minister posted on social media platform X.

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday denounced in strongest terms after Hamas militants attacked the West Asian country killing several Israeli citizens and injuring hundreds of others. Expressing shock over the brutal attack, PM Modi took to social media platform X and said, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour".

It may be noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a 'war’ after hundreds of Hamas operatives breached the border fence amidst a rocket onslaught on Saturday morning, resulting in the loss of over 900 lives within Israel.

In retaliation, Israel has launched a comprehensive campaign of airstrikes and artillery bombardment targeting Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, resulting in a death toll of at least 687 people within the coastal enclave.

Conversely, Hamas has issued a harrowing threat to execute civilian hostages they have taken from Israeli territories, vowing to act if Israel persists in its airstrikes. In view of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Indian embassy in Israel issued an advisory that called on Indian citizens to exercise caution and avoid movement in the wake of the attacks. There have been no immediate reports of any Indian casualties in the fighting so far.

