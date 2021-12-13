Breaking: India successfully blasts off supersonic missile assisted torpedo -Watch

New Delhi: India on Monday (December 13) successfully blasted a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. The weapon system is being developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy.
"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," said the DRDO.
#WATCH | India today successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off coast of Balasore in Odisha.
