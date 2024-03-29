Advertisement
INDIAN NAVY OPERATION

BREAKING: Indian Navy Deploys Warship To Thwart Piracy Attempt On Iranian Vessel With Pakistani Crew In Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy operation involves an Indian Navy warship deploying its assets to counter piracy activities. The focus of the operation is an Iranian fishing vessel with crew which is likely to be Pakistani.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 08:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Friday launched a major anti-piracy operation in the Arabian Sea. The operation is currently in progress, with more details expected to be released soon, news agency ANI quoted Navy officials as saying. The operation involves an Indian Navy warship deploying its assets to counter piracy activities. The focus of the operation is an Iranian fishing vessel with crew which is likely to be Pakistani. The vessel is currently in the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Navy is taking all necessary steps to thwart any potential piracy attempts. Further details awaited. 

This is a developing story.

 

