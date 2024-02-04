Breaking: Islamic Cleric Mufti Salman Azhari Arrested By Gujarat ATS From Mumbai In Hate Speech Case, Supporters Protest Outside Police Station
Hundreds of suppporters of Salman Azhari gheraoed the Ghatkopar police station and raised slogans in his support.
Islamic cleric Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari was today arrested by Gujarat ATS from Mumbai's Ghatkopar area in a hate speech case and was taken to the police station where proceeding for his custody was underway. Meanwhile, hundreds of his suppporters gheraoed the Ghatkopar police station and raised slogans in his support. Azhari was booked for his hate speech delived in Gujarat's Junagadh. An FIR was filed after a video of an alleged inflammatory speech delivered by him went viral on social media.
This is a developing story.
