Breaking: 'Isolate Pakistan Or....' Minister VK Singh On Killing Of 3 Soldiers In Anantnag

New Delhi: Union Minister VK Singh on Thursday said that we need to isolate Pakistan if India has to stop these terrorist attacks. The Ex-Army chief was reacting to the death of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat who died during an encounter with terrorists in Jamuu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.

"We have to think. Because unless we isolate Pakistan they will think it is business as normal...If we have to bring them under pressure, we have to isolate them. They need to know that no normal relations can be maintained unless you yourselves become normal," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.