BREAKING: Israeli Tanks, Artilleries In Large Numbers Move Towards Gaza For 'Ground Assault' On Hamas

Israel - Hamas War: Tanks and artillery of Israeli defence forces have started moving in southern Israeli and maintaining positions near Gaza for a ground assault on Hamas.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tel Aviv: Tanks and artillery of Israeli defence forces have started moving in southern Israel and maintaining positions near norther Gaza for a possible ground assault on Hamas. Earlier, The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) informed the United Nations of a critical directive: urging the Palestinian population in northern Gaza to relocate to southern Gaza within a span of 24 hours, as reported by The Times of Israel, referencing a UN spokesperson. This notification strongly hints at a possible ground invasion by the IDF. Approximately 1.1 million Palestinians reside north of Wadi Gaza, making this call for relocation a significant move.

