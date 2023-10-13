BREAKING: Israeli Tanks, Artilleries In Large Numbers Move Towards Gaza For 'Ground Assault' On Hamas
Israel - Hamas War: Tanks and artillery of Israeli defence forces have started moving in southern Israeli and maintaining positions near Gaza for a ground assault on Hamas.
Tel Aviv: Tanks and artillery of Israeli defence forces have started moving in southern Israel and maintaining positions near norther Gaza for a possible ground assault on Hamas. Earlier, The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) informed the United Nations of a critical directive: urging the Palestinian population in northern Gaza to relocate to southern Gaza within a span of 24 hours, as reported by The Times of Israel, referencing a UN spokesperson. This notification strongly hints at a possible ground invasion by the IDF. Approximately 1.1 million Palestinians reside north of Wadi Gaza, making this call for relocation a significant move.
हमास पर सबसे खतरनाक ग्राउंड ऑपरेशन की तैयारी में इज़रायल, देखिए वॉर जोन से EXCLUSIVE रिपोर्ट#Israel_under_attack #IsraelPalestineWar @malhotra_malika @thakur_shivangi @vishalpandeyk pic.twitter.com/QPYuDjP5Fb — Zee News (@ZeeNews) October 13, 2023
