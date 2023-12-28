JDU-RJD Reach Seat Sharing Consensus For Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Say Sources

New Delhi: In Bihar, the RJD-JDU alliance has concluded its seat-sharing arrangement, with both parties set to contest on 17 seats each. The electoral formula for this collaboration has been established, as decided by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

According to reliable sources, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar have mutually agreed to allocate four seats to the Congress party. This decision was communicated to the leadership of the Congress party by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar.

In light of the seat-sharing negotiations, it has been determined that the Left party will be content with only two seats in the upcoming elections. This development marks the culmination of discussions and decisions within the RJD-JDU alliance regarding the distribution of seats for the electoral contest in Bihar.