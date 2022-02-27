JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked, tweets asking for crypto donations for Ukraine, Russia posted

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda's Twitter account was hacked and a tweet asking for cryptocurrency donations for Ukraine and Russia was posted on Sunday (February 27, 2022) morning.

"Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum," one of the tweets read.

"My account has not been hacked. All the donations will go to the Ukrainian government," another one said.

Minutes later, the tweets for Ukrainians were deleted but were again posted asking for donations for Russians.

"Stand with the people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum," the tweet read.

All the tweets, however, were deleted later and the account was recovered after a short span of time.

Live TV