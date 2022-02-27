हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JP Nadda

JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked, tweets asking for crypto donations for Ukraine, Russia posted

"Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum," one of the tweets read.

JP Nadda&#039;s Twitter account hacked, tweets asking for crypto donations for Ukraine, Russia posted
File Photo

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda's Twitter account was hacked and a tweet asking for cryptocurrency donations for Ukraine and Russia was posted on Sunday (February 27, 2022) morning.

"Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum," one of the tweets read.

"My account has not been hacked. All the donations will go to the Ukrainian government," another one said.

JP Nadda account hacked

Minutes later, the tweets for Ukrainians were deleted but were again posted asking for donations for Russians.

"Stand with the people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum," the tweet read.

JP Nadda&#039;s Twitter account hacked, tweet asking for cryptocurrency donations for Ukrainians, Russians posted

All the tweets, however, were deleted later and the account was recovered after a short span of time.

