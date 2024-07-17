Advertisement
KARNATAKA KANNADIGAS RESERVATION BILL

Breaking: Karnataka Puts Bill Mandating Reservation For Kannadigas In Private Firms On Hold

The issue gained political traction after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a social media post announced 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in all Group C and Group D jobs in private companies in the state. 

Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Breaking: Karnataka Puts Bill Mandating Reservation For Kannadigas In Private Firms On Hold

A bill mandating Kannadiga reservation in the private sector was put on hold by the Karnataka government on Wednesday. The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 was cleared by the state Cabinet on Tuesday.

"The Cabinet-approved bill to provide Kannadigas with reservation in private sector organisations, industries, and enterprises has been temporarily suspended. This will be reviewed and decided in the coming days, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday.

"Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint fifty per cent of local candidates in management categories and seventy per cent in non-management categories," said the law.

This is a developing story.

