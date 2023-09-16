Breaking- Kashmir Encounter: Big Success For Army, Bodies Of 3 Terrorists Spotted In Drone Footage

In a major success for the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, the security forces have spotted the bodies of three terrorists in the Pir Panjal forests in the Anantnag district. These are believed to be the same terrorists who carried out the cowardly attack on the Indian Army earlier this week. The anti-terror operations being conducted by the security forces entered the fourth day today. The terrorists were hiding in the dense mountains of the Pir Panjal following the September 13 attack.

Army has already surrounded the area and have deployed Israeli drones to bombard the terror hideouts in the mountain range. "In joint security operations against terrorists in the Anantnag area, forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations using drones. Grenade launchers are also being used by troops to target the group of terrorists hiding in the area," army had said.

Earlier, Two Indian Army officers and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in an ongoing encounter at the Gadole area of Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The killed army colonel was identified as Manpreet Singh who was the Commanding officer of the army's 19 Rashtriya Rifles, while the army major was identified as Aashish Dhonchak. The DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police was identified as Humayun Bhat son of a retired police officer.

This is a developing story.