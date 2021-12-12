हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala

Kerala reports its first case of Omicron, national tally reaches 38

The patient was a Kerala native who recently came from the United Kingdom.

BREAKING: Kerala reports its first case of Omicron, national tally reaches 38
Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram: The first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been confirmed in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

In a video posted on her Facebook page, the minister said that the patient was a Kerala native who recently came from the United Kingdom.

The patient's condition is stable and there was no need to panic as the government was taking all necessary steps to curb spread of the new variant of the virus, she said.

With this new case, the total tally of Omicron cases in India reached 38.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Nagpur had reported cases of Omicron. In Karnataka, another case was detected, taking state’s tally to three.

