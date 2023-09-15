trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662748
BREAKING: Last Rites Of Colonel Manpreet Singh Performed In Mohali, 2-Year-Old Daughter Salutes Father

Thousands of people holding tri-colours gathered near his residence to bid adieu to Colonel Manpreet Singh who laid his life while fighting for his.

New Delhi: The last rites of braveheart Colonel Manpreet Singh were performed in his hometown in Punjab's Mohali on Friday. The Colonel lost his life in a fierce encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag District on Wednesday. Thousands of people holding tri-colours gathered near his residence to bid adieu to the Indian Army man who laid his life while fighting for his.

The six-year-old son and the two-year-old daughter of Colonel Manpreet Singh their father saluting his mortal remains at residence in Bharaunjian village, near Mullanpur in the Mohali district.  


Colonel Manpreet Singh was leading the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Battalion during a counter-insurgency operation in Anantnag and was the second-generation army officer of his family and had completed around 17 years of service. Colonel was recently honoured with a gallantry award by the Army. He was about to complete his tenure with Rashtriya Rifles in four months.

