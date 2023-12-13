trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698404
BREAKING: Exactly 22 Years After Terror Attack, Parliament Security Breached As Men Jump Into Lok Sabha Chamber; Watch

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Lok Sabha witnessed a chaotic scene today when a man jumped into the chamber from the gallery, violating the security measures. The man who leaped into the LS chamber from the gallery, was seen jumping over the benches. The House was immediately adjourned due to the disruption. Eyewitnesses said that the intruder not only caused disturbance by shouting slogans but also smoked an unknown substance, raising alarm. The Speaker quickly called for an adjournment, stressing the need to deal with this security lapse.

Meanwhile, Two protestors with colour smoke, have been arrested by the Local Police in front of Transport Bhawan. The man has been identified as Amol Shinde (25), a native of Maharashtra, while the woman, aged 42, has been identified as Neelam from Haryana’s Hisar.

The incident took place outside the Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan, which is a busy road.  As the parliamentary authorities probe into the matter, questions about the identity and motive of the intruder remain unanswered. This rare incident has shaken the nation, calling for a review of the security arrangements within the parliamentary premises.

Reacting to the security breach, Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Dastidar said that,"I don't know, unknown people jumped from the gallery. More than one person. They started shouting slogans, and spraying some gas." 

Congess leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury confirming the incident said two persons jumped from the public gallery into Lok Sabha chamber, were overpowered by members.

 

