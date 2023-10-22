LPG Cylinder Blast Leads To Massive Fire In Delhi, 16 People Rescued

In a shocking incident, a cooking gas cylinder blast in Delhi led to a massive fire following which 16 people were rescued by the Fire Services department. The blaze occured after a blast occurred sending shockwaves in the building. "Fire broke out at a house in Harphool Singh Building near Punjab National Bank (PNB) Subzi Mandi Clock Tower due to an LPG cylinder explosion, earlier today. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. 16 people were rescued. Fire is under control now," reported ANI.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled after half-an-hour efforts. So far, there is no report of any casualty.