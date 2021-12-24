BREAKING: Maharashtra's Omicron tally crosses 100 mark

New Delhi: Maharashtra on Friday (December 24) crossed 100 Omicron cases after 20 new cases of the new variant were reported.

The stat's Omicron tally is now at 108.

According to the government's notification, out of these 108 Omicron patients, 54 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

On the COVID-19 front, Maharashtra, which has been the worst coronavirus affected state in India, has reported 1,410 new cases, 12 deaths on Friday.

Meanwhile, 868 people were recovered today and the active caseload stands at 8,426.

Live TV