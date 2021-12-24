हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

BREAKING: Maharashtra's Omicron tally crosses 100 mark

Maharashtra's Omicron tally is now at 108

BREAKING: Maharashtra&#039;s Omicron tally crosses 100 mark

New Delhi: Maharashtra on Friday (December 24) crossed 100 Omicron cases after 20 new cases of the new variant were reported.

The stat's Omicron tally is now at 108.

According to the government's notification, out of these 108 Omicron patients, 54 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

On the COVID-19 front, Maharashtra, which has been the worst coronavirus affected state in India, has reported 1,410 new cases, 12 deaths on Friday.

Meanwhile, 868 people were recovered today and the active caseload stands at 8,426.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronMaharashtraOmicron MaharashtraOmicron IndiaMaharashtra COVID
Next
Story

Worrying! Delhi reports 180 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, highest since June 16

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Bollywood Breaking: Sushmita Sen announces break-up with Rohman Shawl