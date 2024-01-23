BREAKING: Massive Earthquake Hits China, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

Earthquake in China: A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit China on January 22. Tremors were felt in India's Delhi-NCR area as well.

Late on Monday, earthquake tremors were experienced in Delhi-NCR, with reports indicating their impact in various parts of the national capital region.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Southern Xinjiang, China," National Center for Seismology said.

As of now, there have been no reports of damage or casualties. (More to follow)