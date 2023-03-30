Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Andhra Pradesh Temple During Rama Navami Celebrations; Watch

Andhra Temple Fire Accident: A massive fire broke out at the Venugopala Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh during Ram Navami celebrations after the roof of a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore caved in on devotees, leaving several persons thought trapped and rescue attempts underway. This comes as the entire country offers prayers and performs pujas to celebrate Ram Navami.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district during Rama Navami celebrations. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/IsHdVh2Tcd — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

Indore Temple Tragedy

Over 25 people are believed to be trapped when the floor of Madhya Pradesh's Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple caved in on Thursday. Once the floor caved down, the devotees fell into a stepwell. The incident occurred during Ram Navami when a large crowd assembled at the temple.

The incident was recorded on camera and it showed chaos inside the temple as the floor collapsed in, with people fleeing to the escape gate.

Authorities inside the district have launched an operation to rescue the devotees. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has directed the Indore Collector and Commissioner to expedite the rescue operation.

The Chief Minister's Office said eight people have been rescued so far and sent to the hospital. Several ambulances have been deployed at the site.

"CMO is in constant touch with the Indore district administration. Top officers of Indore Police and district administration are present at the spot. Efforts are being made to evacuate the devotees. Some people have also been rescued," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.