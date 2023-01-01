Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Greater Kailash, at least two dead

New Delhi: Two people died after a major fire broke out in a nursing home in Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 2 on Sunday (January 1) in the early morning. According to the fire department, the information was received at around 5.14 am and fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately.

Four vehicles of the fire department got control of the blaze at around 7 am and rescued 6 people. However, 2 people died of burns in the mishap.

(Further details awaited)