Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Greater Kailash, at least two dead

The fire department rescued 6 people while 2 died of burns in the incident.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 08:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Two people died after a major fire broke out in a nursing home in Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 2 on Sunday (January 1) in the early morning. According to the fire department, the information was received at around 5.14 am and fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately.

Four vehicles of the fire department got control of the blaze at around 7 am and rescued 6 people. However, 2 people died of burns in the mishap.

(Further details awaited)

 

