Delhi

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Karol Bagh; 39 fire tenders rushed to spot

No one was injured or trapped in the fire that broke out in Karol Bagh's Gaffar market on Sunday morning as per an ANI report.

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi&#039;s Karol Bagh; 39 fire tenders rushed to spot
Pic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Karol Bagh's Gaffar market on Sunday morning (June 12). Thirty-nine fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the fire. The fire is under control and nobody was trapped or injured, said the Delhi Fire Agency as quoted by ANI.

 

(More details awaited)

Tags:
DelhiDelhi fireKarol BaghGaffar MarketDelhi Fire Agency
