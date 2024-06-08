Advertisement
RAMOJI RAO DEATH

BREAKING: Media Baron Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87

Ramoji Rao is the founder of Ramoji film city and head of ETV network. He had been suffering from various health issues for some time. 
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 08:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Media Baron Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87

Early on Saturday morning, legendary media mogul Cherukuri Ramoji Rao passed away. According to ETV Bharat, Mr. Rao was brought to the hospital on May 5th due to his declining health. He passed away on Saturday at 4:50 a.m. On June 5, in the afternoon, he was admitted to Star Hospitals of Nanakramguda in Hyderabad because of high blood pressure and respiratory problems.

For a considerable amount of time, the 87-year-old Ramoji Rao suffered from age-related health issues and chronic sickness. Prior to his passing, the renowned businessman had been experiencing health problems. Sources claim that plans are in place to relocate Mr. Ramoji Rao's remains to his Ramoji Film City residence. 

 

