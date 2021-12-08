Breaking: Military chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

Coonoor (Tamil Nade): A military chopper has crashed in Tamil Nadu with senior officials were on board. More details are awaited. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some of his family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur.

Search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases, say sources. The Indian Air Force tweet confirms the incident. But as per Zee News sources, CDS Rawat has reportedly been hospitalised and though critical, seems to be responding to treatment. However, there's no official confirmation on the same. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the parliament on the crash soon.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

As per sources, a total of 14 people including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his family members and staff, Defence Assistant, security commandos and IAF pilots were on board the chopper.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. (Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken a few bodies with 80% burns to a local hospital. Some bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities. These are all according to sources, further official confirmations are awaited.

(This is a developing story)

