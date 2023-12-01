trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694142
Breaking: Mizoram Election Vote Counting Date Changed To December 4; Check Reason Here

The counting of votes for the 40-member assembly was earlier slated for December 3.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The date for the vote counting day for the Mizoram assembly election has been rescheduled to December 4th. The counting of votes for the 40-member assembly was earlier slated for December 3. The political parties in the state have been expressing disappointment against the Election Commission of India for not changing the counting date. They have asked the ECI to change the counting date for Sunday being a special date for the people of Mizoram.

"The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram. The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday)," said the ECI in a release.

Not only the political parties but even civil society groups in the Christian majority state have urged the ECI to change the date from Sunday. They had said that Sunday is the day of worship for Christians and thus counting be shifted to any other day than Sunday.

