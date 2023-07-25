trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640309
PUNJABI BAGH BUILDING COLLAPSE

Breaking: Mother-Son Duo Dead In Building Collapse In Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, Several Trapped

A 30 year old woman and a four year old child died  in a horiffic incident in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area where a building collapsed

Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

New Delhi: A 30 year old woman and her four year old son died in a horiffic incident in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area where a building collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. Several injured were rushed to the hospital while many are feared to be trapped in the debris. Rescure operation is being carried out by fire and police department officials.

Further details awaited.

 

