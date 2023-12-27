trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703321
NewsIndia
MPHIL DEGREE

BREAKING: MPhil Degree No Longer Valid, UGC Directs Universities To Stop Admissions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to discontinue the MPhil degree.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: MPhil Degree No Longer Valid, UGC Directs Universities To Stop Admissions

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to discontinue the MPhil degree as per its new regulations for awarding Ph.D. degrees. The UGC Secretary Manish Joshi has issued a letter to all the universities, instructing them to stop admissions to MPhil programmes for the academic session 2023-24. He also warned the students not to take admission in any MPhil programme offered by any university, as it will not be recognised by the UGC.

The letter stated that the decision to scrap the MPhil degree was taken as per clause 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022, which were notified on 16th December, 2022.

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?