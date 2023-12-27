BREAKING: MPhil Degree No Longer Valid, UGC Directs Universities To Stop Admissions

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to discontinue the MPhil degree as per its new regulations for awarding Ph.D. degrees. The UGC Secretary Manish Joshi has issued a letter to all the universities, instructing them to stop admissions to MPhil programmes for the academic session 2023-24. He also warned the students not to take admission in any MPhil programme offered by any university, as it will not be recognised by the UGC.

The letter stated that the decision to scrap the MPhil degree was taken as per clause 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022, which were notified on 16th December, 2022.

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.