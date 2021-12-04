BREAKING: Mumbai reports India's fourth Omicron case

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday (December 4) reported its first confirmed case of Omicron variant in a man from Mumbai, confirmed state health department director

According to PTI, the patient, a resident of Mumbai's Kalyan Dombivali, travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai, Delhi found positive for Omicron on Saturday

The 33-year-old man arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Capetown, South Africa through Dubai and Delhi.

As per ANI, the patient has not taken any vaccine and 12 of his high-risk contacts, 23 of the low-risk contacts have been traced and tested negative for COVID-19.

Additionally, 25 of the co-passengers from the Delhi-Mumbai flight have also been tested negative. More contacts are currently being traced, said Maharashtra Health Department.

This comes after Gujarat on Saturday reported its first and India's third Omicron case in a man from Jamnagar, who returned from Zimbabwe recently.

The sample of the 72-year-old man was sent for genome sequencing after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the health department added.

India's first Omicron cases were reported in Karnataka. One was a 66-year-old South African man who came to Bengaluru on November 20 and left India after testing negative. The other patient is a 46-year-old man who is a doctor - an anaesthetist - at a hospital in Bengaluru. He tested positive on November 22 and has no travel history to South Africa or any other country, the civic body officials said.

