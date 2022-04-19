Naresh Kumar, 1987 batch IAS officer, to be new chief secretary of Delhi

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the chief secretary of Delhi, a home ministry order issued on Tuesday (April 19) said. Kumar, a 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi. He was holding the post of chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh before the transfer.

"Consequent upon the voluntary retirement of Vijay Dev, IAS (AGMUT:1987), Naresh Kumar IAS (AGMUT:1987) is hereby appointed as chief secretary of the GNCTD with effect from April 21, 2022, or with effect from the date of joining, whichever is later," stated the order.

Kumar had earlier held the posts of chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in his previous stint in Delhi.

Live TV