Maharashtra leader Nawab Malik sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3

New Delhi: A special PMLA court sends Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik was produced before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai. "ED officials came to my house early morning, took me to the ED office, detained me and later, recorded my statement. They gave me a summons copy at the ED office and asked me to sign it," Malik had said in the Court.

He was arrested today by Enforcement Directorate. According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. Soon after his arrest, the leader said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

The ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Last week, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources. The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada. The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

