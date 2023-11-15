Breaking News: Over 10 Dead As Bus Plunges Down Steep Slope In J&K's Doda
Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district witnessed a devastating incident as a passenger bus, en route from Kishtwar to Jammu, careened off the road, hurtling 250 meters down a steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district witnessed a devastating incident as a passenger bus, en route from Kishtwar to Jammu, careened off the road, hurtling 250 meters down a steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area. The aftermath has claimed the lives of at least five individuals, with fears that the death toll could surge beyond 20, as per preliminary reports from the Police Control Room in Doda. Swift responses from local authorities, including police and rescue teams, are underway as they work tirelessly to conduct rescue operations and assess the full extent of this tragic event. Stay tuned for further updates.
Live Tv