Breaking News: Ahead of DefExpo 2020, high terror alert in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow following intelligence warning

Ahead of the DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the intelligence agencies on Tuesday issued a high alert to the administration and security agencies after receiving input that 11 terrorist organisations might try to disrupt the event. The event will kickstart on February 5 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preside over the inaugural ceremony.

The intelligence agencies have given input that these terrorist organizations will enter India via Nepal route, after which a high alert was issued on the India-Nepal border. Along with this, the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been conducting flag marches around the venue and in the crowded areas.

This Expo will house the Defense Ministers of 35 countries, Military Chief of 54 countries and Industrialists of arms manufacturers from all over the world.

This is the 11th edition of the biennial mega Defence Exhibition, DefExpo. With over 1000 national and international Companies vying to present their wares at the expo, this is the largest DefExpo so far in India.

The theme of the Expo is ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’. The aim is to bring the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities for the government, private manufacturers and startups. The event will cover the entire spectrum of the country's aerospace, defence and security interests.

The sub-theme of the exhibition is ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’ which aligns with the concept of the future battlefield through the application of newer technologies will also be focused upon.

After the invocation ceremony, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi would be visiting the India and UP Pavilions. The ‘India Pavilion’ will exclusively showcase the strong partnership between the public and private sector, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)/Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and innovation eco-system, which is the key to the way forward.

The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion shall be displaying industrial prowess and the huge potential of the State for the investors in the identified Defence Corridor in the state. The UP government is also organising several cultural programmes showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the northern state. A unique experience for the visitors is planned at the Tent City, which is being especially erected at the venue.

After the visit to the two Pavilions, the Prime Minister shall be presiding over Full Live Demonstration by the Land Systems, Flying Display by Aero Platforms and Operation Demonstration by Naval Systems.

The DefExpo 2020 is expected to see participation from over 70 countries and will be in line with the biggest of the international defence exhibitions.

A substantial number of Memoranda of Undertaking (MoUs) are expected to be inked during the Expo, resulting in forging of new business collaborations.