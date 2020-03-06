BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus scare: Government suspends biometric attendance of employees till March 31

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday (March 06, 2020) all departments and ministries to discontinue their biometric attendance system till March 31 in wake of the spread of coronavirus, which has so far claimed over 3,000 deaths worldwide.

“All Ministries/Departments are requested to exempt their employees to mark biometric attendance in Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance System till 31 March 2020. However, all employees are required to mark their attendance in the register,’’ the government order said.

The Union Health Ministry also urged the people to avoid mass gathering till coronavirus spread is contained.

The Health Ministry directed all state governments to guide the organisers on precautions if any mass gathering is organised.

The number of coronavirus cases detected in the country is 31.

"Experts across the World have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus disease. In view of the above, it is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed until the disease spread is contained," the Health Ministry said in a statement issued on March 05.

"In case any such mass gatherings are organised, States may take necessary action to guide the Organisers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases and Influenza-Like Illness (ILls) including Covid-19," it added.

On Thursday, the Delhi government also asked all government and public sector undertakings to discontinue their biometric attendance system in wake of the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

After the directive, several government institutions and organisations started registering attendance manually. A large number of government organisations had switched to the biometric attendance system a few years ago to ensure transparency in the procedure and avoid fudging of attendance records by employees.

But as the coronavirus affects the respiratory system, efforts are being made to reduce the change of its spread.